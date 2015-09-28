Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, September 28 Djurgarden 2 Helsingborg 2 Elfsborg Boras 3 Atvidabergs FF 1 IFK Gothenburg 3 GIF Sundsvall 2 Orebro 2 Kalmar 1 Sunday, September 27 Falkenbergs FF 1 Haecken 2 Gefle 1 IFK Norrkoping 2 Hammarby 1 AIK Stockholm 0 Saturday, September 26 Halmstad 0 Malmo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Gothenburg 26 17 6 3 45 16 57 ------------------------- 2 IFK Norrkoping 26 17 6 3 50 28 57 3 AIK Stockholm 26 16 6 4 49 30 54 ------------------------- 4 Elfsborg Boras 26 14 7 5 49 31 49 ------------------------- 5 Malmo 26 13 9 4 49 30 48 6 Djurgarden 26 11 8 7 41 33 41 7 Haecken 26 10 6 10 34 32 36 8 Gefle 26 9 5 12 29 42 32 9 Helsingborg 26 9 4 13 35 39 31 10 Hammarby 26 7 9 10 30 32 30 11 Orebro 26 7 8 11 28 44 29 12 Kalmar 26 7 6 13 26 33 27 13 GIF Sundsvall 26 7 5 14 27 43 26 ------------------------- 14 Falkenbergs FF 26 6 4 16 29 48 22 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 26 3 8 15 17 38 17 16 Atvidabergs FF 26 2 9 15 22 41 15 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation