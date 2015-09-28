Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 28
Djurgarden 2 Helsingborg 2
Elfsborg Boras 3 Atvidabergs FF 1
IFK Gothenburg 3 GIF Sundsvall 2
Orebro 2 Kalmar 1
Sunday, September 27
Falkenbergs FF 1 Haecken 2
Gefle 1 IFK Norrkoping 2
Hammarby 1 AIK Stockholm 0
Saturday, September 26
Halmstad 0 Malmo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 26 17 6 3 45 16 57
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 26 17 6 3 50 28 57
3 AIK Stockholm 26 16 6 4 49 30 54
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 26 14 7 5 49 31 49
-------------------------
5 Malmo 26 13 9 4 49 30 48
6 Djurgarden 26 11 8 7 41 33 41
7 Haecken 26 10 6 10 34 32 36
8 Gefle 26 9 5 12 29 42 32
9 Helsingborg 26 9 4 13 35 39 31
10 Hammarby 26 7 9 10 30 32 30
11 Orebro 26 7 8 11 28 44 29
12 Kalmar 26 7 6 13 26 33 27
13 GIF Sundsvall 26 7 5 14 27 43 26
-------------------------
14 Falkenbergs FF 26 6 4 16 29 48 22
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 26 3 8 15 17 38 17
16 Atvidabergs FF 26 2 9 15 22 41 15
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation