Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 22 Syrianska FC 2 Orebro 2 Friday, September 21 Djurgarden 0 Haecken 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Haecken 23 14 3 6 53 27 45 ------------------------- 2 Elfsborg Boras 22 14 2 6 37 22 44 3 Malmo 22 12 6 4 37 25 42 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 22 12 6 4 30 19 42 ------------------------- 5 Helsingborg 22 9 7 6 36 26 34 6 IFK Norrkoping 22 9 6 7 30 35 33 7 Djurgarden 23 7 11 5 29 30 32 8 Kalmar 22 8 5 9 29 34 29 9 Atvidabergs FF 22 7 7 8 40 36 28 10 IFK Gothenburg 22 6 10 6 30 34 28 11 Mjallby AIF 22 6 9 7 27 29 27 12 GIF Sundsvall 22 6 7 9 27 31 25 13 Syrianska FC 23 7 4 12 24 34 25 ------------------------- 14 Gefle 22 5 7 10 17 29 22 ------------------------- 15 Orebro 23 3 6 14 23 40 15 16 GAIS Gothenborg 22 1 8 13 17 35 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 23 Gefle v Mjallby AIF (1300) Elfsborg Boras v GIF Sundsvall (1300) IFK Norrkoping v AIK Stockholm (1530) Kalmar v Atvidabergs FF (1530) Monday, September 24 IFK Gothenburg v GAIS Gothenborg (1630) Helsingborg v Malmo (1845)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.