Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 7
Hammarby 2 Kalmar 1
Elfsborg Boras 2 Haecken 4
IFK Norrkoping 3 Orebro 1
Malmo 2 AIK Stockholm 0
Saturday, August 6
Falkenbergs FF 0 Jonkopings Sodra IF 5
Ostersunds FK 4 GIF Sundsvall 0
Friday, August 5
Helsingborg 2 Gefle 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 17 12 2 3 35 13 38
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 17 11 4 2 37 18 37
3 AIK Stockholm 17 8 6 3 26 19 30
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 16 8 5 3 31 22 29
-------------------------
5 Haecken 17 8 3 6 34 23 27
6 Orebro 17 8 3 6 29 26 27
7 Elfsborg Boras 17 7 4 6 31 23 25
8 OEstersunds FK 17 6 5 6 21 28 23
9 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 17 5 7 5 22 20 22
10 GIF Sundsvall 17 6 4 7 25 28 22
11 Kalmar 17 5 6 6 25 27 21
12 Hammarby 17 5 5 7 30 33 20
13 Helsingborg 17 5 4 8 23 35 19
-------------------------
14 Djurgarden 16 5 0 11 20 25 15
-------------------------
15 Gefle 17 3 2 12 16 39 11
16 Falkenbergs FF 17 2 2 13 17 43 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 8
Djurgarden v IFK Gothenburg (1700)