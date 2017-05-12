May 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday Friday, May 12 AFC Eskilstuna 1 IFK Norrkoping 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 7 5 2 0 13 5 17 ------------------------- 2 IFK Norrkoping 8 4 2 2 12 9 14 3 Djurgarden 7 3 2 2 13 8 11 ------------------------- 4 IK Sirius 7 3 2 2 10 6 11 ------------------------- 5 OEstersunds FK 7 3 2 2 12 10 11 6 AIK Stockholm 7 3 2 2 6 5 11 7 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 7 3 2 2 10 10 11 8 Haecken 7 2 4 1 9 5 10 9 IFK Gothenburg 7 2 4 1 9 8 10 10 Hammarby 7 2 3 2 10 7 9 11 Elfsborg Boras 7 2 2 3 15 13 8 12 Orebro 7 2 2 3 7 13 8 13 GIF Sundsvall 7 1 4 2 5 6 7 ------------------------- 14 Halmstad 7 1 2 4 3 9 5 ------------------------- 15 Kalmar 7 1 2 4 5 15 5 16 AFC Eskilstuna 8 0 3 5 6 16 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 13 AIK Stockholm v Orebro (1400) Kalmar v Haecken (1400) Sunday, May 14 GIF Sundsvall v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1300) Halmstad v Hammarby (1300) IK Sirius v Elfsborg Boras (1530) Malmo v Ostersunds FK (1530) Monday, May 15 Djurgarden v IFK Gothenburg (1700)