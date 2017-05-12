May 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday
Friday, May 12
AFC Eskilstuna 1 IFK Norrkoping 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 7 5 2 0 13 5 17
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 8 4 2 2 12 9 14
3 Djurgarden 7 3 2 2 13 8 11
-------------------------
4 IK Sirius 7 3 2 2 10 6 11
-------------------------
5 OEstersunds FK 7 3 2 2 12 10 11
6 AIK Stockholm 7 3 2 2 6 5 11
7 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 7 3 2 2 10 10 11
8 Haecken 7 2 4 1 9 5 10
9 IFK Gothenburg 7 2 4 1 9 8 10
10 Hammarby 7 2 3 2 10 7 9
11 Elfsborg Boras 7 2 2 3 15 13 8
12 Orebro 7 2 2 3 7 13 8
13 GIF Sundsvall 7 1 4 2 5 6 7
-------------------------
14 Halmstad 7 1 2 4 3 9 5
-------------------------
15 Kalmar 7 1 2 4 5 15 5
16 AFC Eskilstuna 8 0 3 5 6 16 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 13
AIK Stockholm v Orebro (1400)
Kalmar v Haecken (1400)
Sunday, May 14
GIF Sundsvall v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1300)
Halmstad v Hammarby (1300)
IK Sirius v Elfsborg Boras (1530)
Malmo v Ostersunds FK (1530)
Monday, May 15
Djurgarden v IFK Gothenburg (1700)