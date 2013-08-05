Aug 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 5
Djurgarden 2 Helsingborg 1
IFK Norrkoping 3 Mjallby AIF 2
Sunday, August 4
Atvidabergs FF 1 Gefle 1
Halmstad 1 Malmo 3
IFK Gothenburg 3 Haecken 1
Saturday, August 3
AIK Stockholm 2 Elfsborg Boras 1
Kalmar 1 Syrianska FC 0
Osters IF 0 Brommapojkarna 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Helsingborg 18 11 4 3 40 15 37
-------------------------
2 Malmo 18 10 5 3 34 21 35
3 AIK Stockholm 18 10 5 3 31 19 35
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 18 9 5 4 28 19 32
-------------------------
5 Kalmar 18 8 7 3 22 14 31
6 Elfsborg Boras 18 7 7 4 31 18 28
7 Atvidabergs FF 18 8 4 6 23 19 28
8 Mjallby AIF 18 7 4 7 31 27 25
9 IFK Norrkoping 17 7 4 6 27 27 25
10 Haecken 18 6 2 10 22 29 20
11 Djurgarden 17 5 4 8 14 28 19
12 Gefle 18 3 9 6 20 27 18
13 OEsters IF 18 3 6 9 14 25 15
-------------------------
14 Brommapojkarna 18 3 6 9 18 36 15
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 18 2 8 8 16 28 14
16 Syrianska FC 18 2 4 12 14 33 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation