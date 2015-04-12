April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 12
AIK Stockholm 3 Gefle 1
Falkenbergs FF 2 Orebro 0
Halmstad 1 Helsingborg 2
IFK Gothenburg 0 Malmo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
3 Gefle 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 3 2 0 1 3 1 6
-------------------------
5 Helsingborg 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
6 IFK Norrkoping 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
7 Hammarby 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
8 Elfsborg Boras 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
9 Falkenbergs FF 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
10 GIF Sundsvall 2 1 0 1 4 6 3
11 Djurgarden 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
12 Haecken 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
13 Kalmar 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
-------------------------
14 Orebro 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
-------------------------
15 Atvidabergs FF 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
16 Halmstad 3 0 0 3 2 7 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 13
GIF Sundsvall v Haecken (1700)
IFK Norrkoping v Elfsborg Boras (1700)
Kalmar v Atvidabergs FF (1700)
Hammarby v Djurgarden (1705)