May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship on Saturday Djurgarden 1 Ãtvidabergs FF 1 Kalmar 1 Mjallby AIF 2

Friday, May 11 Syrianska FC 2 GAIS Gothenborg 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Elfsborg Boras 8 7 0 1 16 6 21 ------------------------- 2 Malmo 9 5 2 2 16 13 17 3 Haecken 8 5 1 2 19 8 16 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 8 3 5 0 7 4 14 ------------------------- 5 Mjallby AIF 9 3 5 1 15 13 14 6 Helsingborg 9 3 4 2 7 8 13 7 IFK Norrkoping 8 4 1 3 11 13 13 8 IFK Gothenburg 8 3 2 3 11 10 11 9 Kalmar 9 3 2 4 10 11 11 10 Atvidabergs FF 9 3 1 5 16 17 10 11 Djurgarden 9 2 4 3 12 13 10 12 Syrianska FC 9 3 1 5 11 16 10 13 GIF Sundsvall 8 2 2 4 10 9 8 ------------------------- 14 GAIS Gothenborg 9 1 5 3 9 11 8 ------------------------- 15 Gefle 8 1 2 5 4 15 5 16 Orebro 8 0 3 5 7 14 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 13 IFK Norrkoping v Orebro (1300) Helsingborg v Haecken (1530) Elfsborg Boras v AIK Stockholm (1530) Monday, May 14 Gefle v GIF Sundsvall (1700) IFK Gothenburg v Malmo (1705)