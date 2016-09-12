Sept 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 12
Gefle 2 Haecken 2
Hammarby 1 Orebro 1
Malmo 3 IFK Gothenburg 1
Sunday, September 11
Falkenbergs FF 1 Djurgarden 2
GIF Sundsvall 1 AIK Stockholm 3
IFK Norrkoping 5 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1
Ostersunds FK 2 Helsingborg 0
Saturday, September 10
Elfsborg Boras 1 Kalmar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 21 15 3 3 44 16 48
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 21 14 5 2 46 20 47
3 AIK Stockholm 21 11 7 3 33 21 40
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 21 10 5 6 37 30 35
-------------------------
5 Orebro 21 10 4 7 34 31 34
6 OEstersunds FK 21 9 5 7 28 31 32
7 Haecken 21 9 4 8 40 30 31
8 Elfsborg Boras 21 8 6 7 38 27 30
9 Hammarby 21 6 8 7 33 34 26
10 Kalmar 21 6 8 7 28 30 26
11 Djurgarden 21 8 1 12 29 31 25
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 21 6 7 8 25 32 25
13 GIF Sundsvall 21 6 5 10 26 36 23
-------------------------
14 Helsingborg 21 5 4 12 24 42 19
-------------------------
15 Gefle 21 3 5 13 20 44 14
16 Falkenbergs FF 21 2 3 16 21 51 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation