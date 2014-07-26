Soccer-Iraqis considering new approach to US-born Meram
March 20 Iraq may ask United States-born striker Justin Meram to rethink his decision not to join up with the squad for their World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia next week.
July 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 26 Halmstad 3 Gefle 2 Malmo 3 Kalmar 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 16 11 4 1 30 12 37 ------------------------- 2 AIK Stockholm 15 8 4 3 30 23 28 3 Haecken 15 8 3 4 31 19 27 ------------------------- 4 Kalmar 16 7 6 3 22 18 27 ------------------------- 5 IFK Gothenburg 15 6 8 1 27 15 26 6 Elfsborg Boras 15 7 4 4 23 17 25 7 Djurgarden 15 5 7 3 23 17 22 8 IFK Norrkoping 15 5 4 6 20 26 19 9 Atvidabergs FF 15 5 4 6 17 25 19 10 Falkenbergs FF 15 4 5 6 16 18 17 11 Gefle 16 3 7 6 19 20 16 12 Helsingborg 15 4 4 7 16 22 16 13 Orebro 15 3 6 6 17 23 15 ------------------------- 14 Halmstad 16 3 5 8 18 29 14 ------------------------- 15 Mjallby AIF 15 3 3 9 14 26 12 16 Brommapojkarna 15 1 4 10 17 30 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 27 Brommapojkarna v Atvidabergs FF (1300) Mjallby AIF v IFK Gothenburg (1300) AIK Stockholm v Falkenbergs FF (1530) Helsingborg v Orebro (1530) Elfsborg Boras v IFK Norrkoping (1530) Monday, July 28 Haecken v Djurgarden (1705)
March 20 Iraq may ask United States-born striker Justin Meram to rethink his decision not to join up with the squad for their World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia next week.
March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Monday Sunday, March 19 Millonarios 3 Santa Fe 0 Tolima 2 Atletico Huila 0 Deportivo Cali 2 America 1 Jaguares 2 Tigres 1 Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3
March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Puebla 0 Monarcas Morelia 1 UNAM 2 America 3 Saturday, March 18 Club Leon 2 Toluca 3 Cruz Azul 0 Tigres 0 Guadalajara 2 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 2 Atlas 0 Necaxa 2 Chiapas 2 Queretaro 3 Pachuca 0 Friday, March 17 Club Tijuana 1 Santos Laguna 1 Standings