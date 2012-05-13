May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Swedish championship on Sunday.
Helsingborg 3 Haecken 2
Elfsborg Boras 1 AIK Stockholm 0
IFK Norrkoping 3 Orebro 0
Saturday, May 12
Djurgarden 1 Ãtvidabergs FF 1
Kalmar 1 Mjallby AIF 2
Friday, May 11
Syrianska FC 2 GAIS Gothenborg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 9 8 0 1 17 6 24
-------------------------
2 Malmo 9 5 2 2 16 13 17
3 Haecken 9 5 1 3 21 11 16
-------------------------
4 IFK Norrkoping 9 5 1 3 14 13 16
-------------------------
5 Helsingborg 10 4 4 2 10 10 16
6 Mjallby AIF 9 3 5 1 15 13 14
7 AIK Stockholm 9 3 5 1 7 5 14
8 IFK Gothenburg 8 3 2 3 11 10 11
9 Kalmar 9 3 2 4 10 11 11
10 Atvidabergs FF 9 3 1 5 16 17 10
11 Djurgarden 9 2 4 3 12 13 10
12 Syrianska FC 9 3 1 5 11 16 10
13 GIF Sundsvall 8 2 2 4 10 9 8
-------------------------
14 GAIS Gothenborg 9 1 5 3 9 11 8
-------------------------
15 Gefle 8 1 2 5 4 15 5
16 Orebro 9 0 3 6 7 17 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 14
Gefle v GIF Sundsvall (1700)
IFK Gothenburg v Malmo (1705)