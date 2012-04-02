April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Swedish championship after Monday's matches
IFK Norrkoping 1 Helsingborg 0
Malmo 0 Gefle 0
Orebro 3 Ãtvidabergs FF 4
Sunday, April 1
AIK Stockholm 0 Mjallby AIF 0
Syrianska FC 2 IFK Gothenburg 1
Saturday, March 31
GAIS Gothenborg 0 Haecken 0
GIF Sundsvall 0 Kalmar 1
Elfsborg Boras 2 Djurgarden 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atvidabergs FF 1 1 0 0 4 3 3
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
2 Syrianska FC 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
4 IFK Norrkoping 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Kalmar 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
6 Malmo 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 AIK Stockholm 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 Mjallby AIF 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 Haecken 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 GAIS Gothenborg 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 Gefle 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
12 Orebro 1 0 0 1 3 4 0
13 IFK Gothenburg 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
13 Djurgarden 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
-------------------------
15 Helsingborg 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
15 GIF Sundsvall 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
: Champions League preliminary round
: Relegation
: Relegation