Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 5
AIK Stockholm 2 Malmo 3
Haecken 1 Falkenbergs FF 2
Halmstad 1 Atvidabergs FF 3
IFK Norrkoping 3 IFK Gothenburg 0
Orebro 5 Elfsborg Boras 1
Saturday, October 4
Djurgarden 1 Gefle 2
Mjallby AIF 0 Brommapojkarna 1
Friday, October 3
Helsingborg 4 Kalmar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Malmo 27 17 8 2 55 27 59
-------------------------
2 IFK Gothenburg 27 12 11 4 47 31 47
3 Elfsborg Boras 27 13 7 7 37 29 46
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 27 13 6 8 50 40 45
-------------------------
5 Haecken 27 12 7 8 51 36 43
6 Orebro 27 11 7 9 46 40 40
7 Djurgarden 27 10 9 8 45 29 39
8 Helsingborg 27 10 9 8 40 37 39
9 Atvidabergs FF 27 10 7 10 34 40 37
10 Kalmar 27 9 8 10 32 41 35
11 Halmstad 27 9 6 12 36 44 33
12 Gefle 27 7 8 12 30 36 29
13 Falkenbergs FF 27 8 5 14 34 44 29
-------------------------
14 IFK Norrkoping 27 7 8 12 34 48 29
-------------------------
15 Mjallby AIF 27 8 4 15 27 42 28
R16 Brommapojkarna 27 2 6 19 28 62 12
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation