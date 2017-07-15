FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#ReutersInvestigates
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
UK sees need for phased Brexit, says Hammond
UK sees need for phased Brexit, says Hammond
UK sees need for phased Brexit, says Hammond
UK sees need for phased Brexit, says Hammond
UK sees need for phased Brexit, says Hammond
UK sees need for phased Brexit, says Hammond
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
July 15, 2017 / 4:00 PM / 21 hours ago

Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 15
AFC Eskilstuna 2 Kalmar    1  
GIF Sundsvall  1 Halmstad  0  
Malmo          3 IK Sirius 3  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  15 10 4 1  27 15 34  
-------------------------
2  IFK Norrkoping         15 8  3 4  24 19 27  
3  IK Sirius              15 7  5 3  24 15 26  
-------------------------
4  AIK Stockholm          14 7  4 3  14 9  25  
-------------------------
5  Djurgarden             14 7  3 4  26 16 24  
6  OEstersunds FK         14 6  5 3  22 17 23  
7  Elfsborg Boras         14 6  4 4  28 21 22  
8  Hammarby               14 5  6 3  22 16 21  
9  Haecken                14 5  5 4  14 10 20  
10 IFK Gothenburg         13 4  6 3  17 13 18  
11 Orebro                 14 5  3 6  15 22 18  
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 14 3  6 5  15 21 15  
13 GIF Sundsvall          15 3  5 7  11 20 14  
-------------------------
14 Halmstad               15 1  5 9  10 21 8   
-------------------------
15 Kalmar                 15 2  2 11 11 28 8   
16 AFC Eskilstuna         15 1  4 10 13 30 7   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Sunday, July 16      
Orebro               v IFK Gothenburg (1300)  
AIK Stockholm        v IFK Norrkoping (1530)  
Ostersunds FK        v Djurgarden     (1530)  
Monday, July 17      
Elfsborg Boras       v Hammarby       (1700)  
Jonkopings Sodra IF  v Haecken        (1700)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.