July 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, July 9
IFK Gothenburg 1 Helsingborg 1
Orebro 2 Malmo 1
Sunday, July 8
AIK Stockholm 3 Haecken 1
Gefle 0 GAIS Gothenborg 0
Elfsborg Boras 0 Mjallby AIF 0
IFK Norrkoping 2 Kalmar 1
Saturday, July 7
GIF Sundsvall 3 Atvidabergs FF 3
Syrianska FC 1 Djurgarden 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 14 10 1 3 23 12 31
-------------------------
2 Malmo 14 7 4 3 25 18 25
3 AIK Stockholm 14 6 6 2 18 14 24
-------------------------
4 IFK Norrkoping 14 7 2 5 22 27 23
-------------------------
5 Helsingborg 14 5 7 2 17 14 22
6 Atvidabergs FF 14 6 3 5 30 23 21
7 Haecken 14 6 2 6 30 19 20
8 Djurgarden 14 3 8 3 19 19 17
9 GIF Sundsvall 14 4 5 5 18 18 17
10 Mjallby AIF 14 3 8 3 17 18 17
11 Syrianska FC 14 5 2 7 15 22 17
12 IFK Gothenburg 14 3 7 4 19 19 16
13 Kalmar 14 4 4 6 16 18 16
-------------------------
14 Gefle 14 2 6 6 8 21 12
-------------------------
15 GAIS Gothenborg 14 1 7 6 11 16 10
16 Orebro 14 2 4 8 13 23 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation