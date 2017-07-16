FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
#World Football
July 16, 2017 / 2:57 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 16
AIK Stockholm  1 IFK Norrkoping 0  
Orebro         4 IFK Gothenburg 2  
Ostersunds FK  2 Djurgarden     1  
Saturday, July 15
AFC Eskilstuna 2 Kalmar         1  
GIF Sundsvall  1 Halmstad       0  
Malmo          3 IK Sirius      3  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  15 10 4 1  27 15 34  
-------------------------
2  AIK Stockholm          15 8  4 3  15 9  28  
3  IFK Norrkoping         16 8  3 5  24 20 27  
-------------------------
4  IK Sirius              15 7  5 3  24 15 26  
-------------------------
5  OEstersunds FK         15 7  5 3  24 18 26  
6  Djurgarden             15 7  3 5  27 18 24  
7  Elfsborg Boras         14 6  4 4  28 21 22  
8  Hammarby               14 5  6 3  22 16 21  
9  Orebro                 15 6  3 6  19 24 21  
10 Haecken                14 5  5 4  14 10 20  
11 IFK Gothenburg         14 4  6 4  19 17 18  
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 14 3  6 5  15 21 15  
13 GIF Sundsvall          15 3  5 7  11 20 14  
-------------------------
14 Halmstad               15 1  5 9  10 21 8   
-------------------------
15 Kalmar                 15 2  2 11 11 28 8   
16 AFC Eskilstuna         15 1  4 10 13 30 7   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                    
Monday, July 17      
Elfsborg Boras       v Hammarby (1700)  
Jonkopings Sodra IF  v Haecken  (1700)

