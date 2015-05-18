May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, May 18 Halmstad 2 Djurgarden 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Djurgarden 9 6 1 2 20 11 19 ------------------------- 2 IFK Gothenburg 8 6 1 1 12 4 19 3 Malmo 8 5 3 0 19 9 18 ------------------------- 4 Elfsborg Boras 8 5 2 1 15 8 17 ------------------------- 5 AIK Stockholm 8 4 3 1 15 8 15 6 IFK Norrkoping 8 4 2 2 15 12 14 7 Helsingborg 8 3 2 3 10 10 11 8 Haecken 8 3 2 3 8 8 11 9 Hammarby 8 3 2 3 11 12 11 10 Gefle 8 3 2 3 9 13 11 11 GIF Sundsvall 8 3 1 4 10 14 10 12 Falkenbergs FF 8 2 2 4 9 13 8 13 Kalmar 8 2 1 5 6 9 7 ------------------------- 14 Atvidabergs FF 8 1 1 6 11 15 4 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 9 1 1 7 6 16 4 16 Orebro 8 0 2 6 4 18 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, May 19 Falkenbergs FF v Kalmar (1700) Wednesday, May 20 Elfsborg Boras v Helsingborg (1700) IFK Norrkoping v Hammarby (1700) Orebro v Atvidabergs FF (1700) Gefle v GIF Sundsvall (1705) Thursday, May 21 Malmo v Haecken (1700) IFK Gothenburg v AIK Stockholm (1705)