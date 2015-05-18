May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 18
Halmstad 2 Djurgarden 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Djurgarden 9 6 1 2 20 11 19
-------------------------
2 IFK Gothenburg 8 6 1 1 12 4 19
3 Malmo 8 5 3 0 19 9 18
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 8 5 2 1 15 8 17
-------------------------
5 AIK Stockholm 8 4 3 1 15 8 15
6 IFK Norrkoping 8 4 2 2 15 12 14
7 Helsingborg 8 3 2 3 10 10 11
8 Haecken 8 3 2 3 8 8 11
9 Hammarby 8 3 2 3 11 12 11
10 Gefle 8 3 2 3 9 13 11
11 GIF Sundsvall 8 3 1 4 10 14 10
12 Falkenbergs FF 8 2 2 4 9 13 8
13 Kalmar 8 2 1 5 6 9 7
-------------------------
14 Atvidabergs FF 8 1 1 6 11 15 4
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 9 1 1 7 6 16 4
16 Orebro 8 0 2 6 4 18 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, May 19
Falkenbergs FF v Kalmar (1700)
Wednesday, May 20
Elfsborg Boras v Helsingborg (1700)
IFK Norrkoping v Hammarby (1700)
Orebro v Atvidabergs FF (1700)
Gefle v GIF Sundsvall (1705)
Thursday, May 21
Malmo v Haecken (1700)
IFK Gothenburg v AIK Stockholm (1705)