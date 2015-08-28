Soccer-Italy beat Albania in match marred by crowd trouble
PALERMO, Italy, March 24 Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday Friday, August 28 Hammarby 0 Kalmar 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Gothenburg 21 13 5 3 35 12 44 ------------------------- 2 Elfsborg Boras 21 13 5 3 41 22 44 3 AIK Stockholm 21 12 6 3 40 26 42 ------------------------- 4 IFK Norrkoping 21 12 6 3 36 23 42 ------------------------- 5 Malmo 21 10 7 4 39 26 37 6 Djurgarden 21 10 7 4 32 21 37 7 Helsingborg 21 9 3 9 31 28 30 8 Haecken 21 7 6 8 24 26 27 9 Gefle 21 7 5 9 24 32 26 10 Hammarby 22 5 9 8 25 29 24 11 Kalmar 22 6 5 11 22 28 23 12 GIF Sundsvall 21 6 5 10 22 31 23 13 Falkenbergs FF 21 5 4 12 22 37 19 ------------------------- 14 Halmstad 21 3 7 11 14 28 16 ------------------------- 15 Orebro 21 2 8 11 16 40 14 16 Atvidabergs FF 21 1 8 12 19 33 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 29 Djurgarden v Halmstad (1400) Falkenbergs FF v IFK Norrkoping (1400) Orebro v Haecken (1400) Sunday, August 30 AIK Stockholm v Atvidabergs FF (1300) IFK Gothenburg v Gefle (1300) Helsingborg v Malmo (1530) Elfsborg Boras v GIF Sundsvall (1530)
PALERMO, Italy, March 24 Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.
March 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group G matches on Friday Friday, March 24 Italy 2 Albania 0 Liechtenstein 0 Macedonia 3 Spain 4 Israel 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spain 5 4 1 0 19 2 13 ------------------------- 2 Italy 5 4 1 0 13 4 13 3 Israel 5 3 0 2 9 9 9 4 Albania 5 2 0 3 4 8 6 5 Macedonia 5 1 0 4 7 11 3 6 Liechtenstein 5 0 0 5 1 19 0 1: Fina