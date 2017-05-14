May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 14
GIF Sundsvall 0 Jonkopings Sodra IF 0
Halmstad 1 Hammarby 2
IK Sirius 4 Elfsborg Boras 1
Malmo 2 Ostersunds FK 1
Saturday, May 13
AIK Stockholm 1 Orebro 0
Kalmar 0 Haecken 1
Friday, May 12
AFC Eskilstuna 1 IFK Norrkoping 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 8 6 2 0 15 6 20
-------------------------
2 IK Sirius 8 4 2 2 14 7 14
3 IFK Norrkoping 8 4 2 2 12 9 14
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 8 4 2 2 7 5 14
-------------------------
5 Haecken 8 3 4 1 10 5 13
6 Hammarby 8 3 3 2 12 8 12
7 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 8 3 3 2 10 10 12
8 Djurgarden 7 3 2 2 13 8 11
9 OEstersunds FK 8 3 2 3 13 12 11
10 IFK Gothenburg 7 2 4 1 9 8 10
11 Elfsborg Boras 8 2 2 4 16 17 8
12 GIF Sundsvall 8 1 5 2 5 6 8
13 Orebro 8 2 2 4 7 14 8
-------------------------
14 Halmstad 8 1 2 5 4 11 5
-------------------------
15 Kalmar 8 1 2 5 5 16 5
16 AFC Eskilstuna 8 0 3 5 6 16 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 15
Djurgarden v IFK Gothenburg (1700)