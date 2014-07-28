July 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, July 28
AIK Stockholm 3 Falkenbergs FF 0
Haecken 2 Djurgarden 1
Sunday, July 27
Helsingborg 1 Orebro 1
Brommapojkarna 2 Atvidabergs FF 2
Elfsborg Boras 3 IFK Norrkoping 0
Mjallby AIF 3 IFK Gothenburg 0
Saturday, July 26
Halmstad 3 Gefle 2
Malmo 3 Kalmar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 16 11 4 1 30 12 37
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 16 9 4 3 33 23 31
3 Haecken 16 9 3 4 33 20 30
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 16 8 4 4 26 17 28
-------------------------
5 Kalmar 16 7 6 3 22 18 27
6 IFK Gothenburg 16 6 8 2 27 18 26
7 Djurgarden 16 5 7 4 24 19 22
8 Atvidabergs FF 16 5 5 6 19 27 20
9 IFK Norrkoping 16 5 4 7 20 29 19
10 Falkenbergs FF 16 4 5 7 16 21 17
11 Helsingborg 16 4 5 7 17 23 17
12 Gefle 16 3 7 6 19 20 16
13 Orebro 16 3 7 6 18 24 16
-------------------------
14 Mjallby AIF 16 4 3 9 17 26 15
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 16 3 5 8 18 29 14
16 Brommapojkarna 16 1 5 10 19 32 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation