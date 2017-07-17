FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
July 17, 2017 / 6:54 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

    July 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday 
Monday, July 17     
Elfsborg Boras      3 Hammarby       0  
Jonkopings Sodra IF 0 Haecken        1  
Sunday, July 16     
AIK Stockholm       1 IFK Norrkoping 0  
Orebro              4 IFK Gothenburg 2  
Ostersunds FK       2 Djurgarden     1  
Saturday, July 15   
AFC Eskilstuna      2 Kalmar         1  
GIF Sundsvall       1 Halmstad       0  
Malmo               3 IK Sirius      3  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  15 10 4 1  27 15 34  
-------------------------
2  AIK Stockholm          15 8  4 3  15 9  28  
3  IFK Norrkoping         16 8  3 5  24 20 27  
-------------------------
4  IK Sirius              15 7  5 3  24 15 26  
-------------------------
5  OEstersunds FK         15 7  5 3  24 18 26  
6  Elfsborg Boras         15 7  4 4  31 21 25  
7  Djurgarden             15 7  3 5  27 18 24  
8  Haecken                15 6  5 4  15 10 23  
9  Hammarby               15 5  6 4  22 19 21  
10 Orebro                 15 6  3 6  19 24 21  
11 IFK Gothenburg         14 4  6 4  19 17 18  
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 15 3  6 6  15 22 15  
13 GIF Sundsvall          15 3  5 7  11 20 14  
-------------------------
14 Halmstad               15 1  5 9  10 21 8   
-------------------------
15 Kalmar                 15 2  2 11 11 28 8   
16 AFC Eskilstuna         15 1  4 10 13 30 7   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation

