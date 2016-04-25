April 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, April 25 AIK Stockholm 2 Elfsborg Boras 1 Kalmar 2 Helsingborg 3 Sunday, April 24 Haecken 0 GIF Sundsvall 1 Malmo 1 Djurgarden 0 Orebro 3 IFK Gothenburg 2 Saturday, April 23 Gefle 0 Ostersunds FK 0 Hammarby 1 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Friday, April 22 Falkenbergs FF 2 IFK Norrkoping 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 GIF Sundsvall 5 3 1 1 8 5 10 ------------------------- 2 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 5 3 1 1 7 5 10 3 Djurgarden 5 3 0 2 10 5 9 ------------------------- 4 IFK Norrkoping 5 3 0 2 12 8 9 ------------------------- 5 Malmo 5 3 0 2 8 6 9 6 Orebro 5 3 0 2 9 9 9 7 Hammarby 5 2 2 1 11 8 8 8 IFK Gothenburg 5 2 2 1 9 7 8 9 AIK Stockholm 5 2 2 1 9 9 8 10 OEstersunds FK 5 2 2 1 5 5 8 11 Helsingborg 5 2 1 2 9 12 7 12 Gefle 5 1 2 2 4 5 5 13 Kalmar 5 1 1 3 7 11 4 ------------------------- 14 Elfsborg Boras 5 1 0 4 8 9 3 ------------------------- 15 Haecken 5 1 0 4 4 7 3 16 Falkenbergs FF 5 1 0 4 4 13 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation