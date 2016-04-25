April 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 25
AIK Stockholm 2 Elfsborg Boras 1
Kalmar 2 Helsingborg 3
Sunday, April 24
Haecken 0 GIF Sundsvall 1
Malmo 1 Djurgarden 0
Orebro 3 IFK Gothenburg 2
Saturday, April 23
Gefle 0 Ostersunds FK 0
Hammarby 1 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1
Friday, April 22
Falkenbergs FF 2 IFK Norrkoping 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 GIF Sundsvall 5 3 1 1 8 5 10
-------------------------
2 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 5 3 1 1 7 5 10
3 Djurgarden 5 3 0 2 10 5 9
-------------------------
4 IFK Norrkoping 5 3 0 2 12 8 9
-------------------------
5 Malmo 5 3 0 2 8 6 9
6 Orebro 5 3 0 2 9 9 9
7 Hammarby 5 2 2 1 11 8 8
8 IFK Gothenburg 5 2 2 1 9 7 8
9 AIK Stockholm 5 2 2 1 9 9 8
10 OEstersunds FK 5 2 2 1 5 5 8
11 Helsingborg 5 2 1 2 9 12 7
12 Gefle 5 1 2 2 4 5 5
13 Kalmar 5 1 1 3 7 11 4
-------------------------
14 Elfsborg Boras 5 1 0 4 8 9 3
-------------------------
15 Haecken 5 1 0 4 4 7 3
16 Falkenbergs FF 5 1 0 4 4 13 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation