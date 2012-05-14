May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
Swedish championship matches on Monday:
Gefle 0 GIF Sundsvall 0
IFK Gothenburg 2 Malmo 2
Sunday, May 13
Helsingborg 3 Haecken 2
Elfsborg Boras 1 AIK Stockholm 0
IFK Norrkoping 3 Orebro 0
Saturday, May 12
Djurgarden 1 Ãtvidabergs FF 1
Kalmar 1 Mjallby AIF 2
Friday, May 11
Syrianska FC 2 GAIS Gothenborg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 9 8 0 1 17 6 24
-------------------------
2 Malmo 10 5 3 2 18 15 18
3 Haecken 9 5 1 3 21 11 16
-------------------------
4 IFK Norrkoping 9 5 1 3 14 13 16
-------------------------
5 Helsingborg 10 4 4 2 10 10 16
6 Mjallby AIF 9 3 5 1 15 13 14
7 AIK Stockholm 9 3 5 1 7 5 14
8 IFK Gothenburg 9 3 3 3 13 12 12
9 Kalmar 9 3 2 4 10 11 11
10 Atvidabergs FF 9 3 1 5 16 17 10
11 Djurgarden 9 2 4 3 12 13 10
12 Syrianska FC 9 3 1 5 11 16 10
13 GIF Sundsvall 9 2 3 4 10 9 9
-------------------------
14 GAIS Gothenborg 9 1 5 3 9 11 8
-------------------------
15 Gefle 9 1 3 5 4 15 6
16 Orebro 9 0 3 6 7 17 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
