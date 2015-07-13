July 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, July 13
Hammarby 3 Falkenbergs FF 0
Helsingborg 0 Djurgarden 1
Sunday, July 12
AIK Stockholm 4 GIF Sundsvall 1
Elfsborg Boras 1 Haecken 0
IFK Gothenburg 0 IFK Norrkoping 0
Saturday, July 11
Atvidabergs FF 1 Gefle 1
Halmstad 1 Kalmar 0
Malmo 2 Orebro 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 15 10 4 1 21 7 34
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 15 9 4 2 29 16 31
3 IFK Norrkoping 15 9 4 2 25 15 31
-------------------------
4 Djurgarden 15 8 5 2 27 15 29
-------------------------
5 AIK Stockholm 15 7 6 2 28 18 27
6 Malmo 15 7 5 3 29 21 26
7 Haecken 15 5 4 6 15 16 19
8 Gefle 15 5 4 6 18 24 19
9 Helsingborg 15 5 3 7 18 19 18
10 Hammarby 15 4 5 6 19 20 17
11 Kalmar 15 4 4 7 15 17 16
12 Halmstad 15 3 4 8 12 21 13
13 Falkenbergs FF 15 3 4 8 18 28 13
-------------------------
14 GIF Sundsvall 15 3 4 8 16 27 13
-------------------------
15 Orebro 15 2 6 7 12 26 12
16 Atvidabergs FF 15 1 4 10 15 27 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation