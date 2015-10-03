Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 3
GIF Sundsvall 2 Gefle 1
Orebro 2 Falkenbergs FF 1
Friday, October 2
Atvidabergs FF 0 Hammarby 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 26 17 6 3 45 16 57
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 26 17 6 3 50 28 57
3 AIK Stockholm 26 16 6 4 49 30 54
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 26 14 7 5 49 31 49
-------------------------
5 Malmo 26 13 9 4 49 30 48
6 Djurgarden 26 11 8 7 41 33 41
7 Haecken 26 10 6 10 34 32 36
8 Hammarby 27 8 9 10 33 32 33
9 Gefle 27 9 5 13 30 44 32
10 Orebro 27 8 8 11 30 45 32
11 Helsingborg 26 9 4 13 35 39 31
12 GIF Sundsvall 27 8 5 14 29 44 29
13 Kalmar 26 7 6 13 26 33 27
-------------------------
14 Falkenbergs FF 27 6 4 17 30 50 22
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 26 3 8 15 17 38 17
16 Atvidabergs FF 27 2 9 16 22 44 15
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 4
Helsingborg v Elfsborg Boras (1300)
IFK Gothenburg v Halmstad (1300)
Kalmar v Djurgarden (1300)
AIK Stockholm v Malmo (1530)
IFK Norrkoping v Haecken (1530)