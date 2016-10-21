Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday Friday, October 21 Gefle 1 GIF Sundsvall 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 26 19 3 4 54 22 60 ------------------------- 2 AIK Stockholm 26 15 8 3 47 23 53 3 IFK Norrkoping 26 16 5 5 52 32 53 ------------------------- 4 IFK Gothenburg 26 12 7 7 49 41 43 ------------------------- 5 Orebro 26 11 6 9 45 43 39 6 Elfsborg Boras 26 10 8 8 48 32 38 7 Kalmar 26 10 8 8 39 34 38 8 Hammarby 26 10 8 8 43 39 38 9 Haecken 26 10 7 9 48 39 37 10 Djurgarden 26 11 1 14 40 42 34 11 OEstersunds FK 26 9 6 11 32 41 33 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 26 7 9 10 29 36 30 13 GIF Sundsvall 27 7 9 11 35 44 30 ------------------------- 14 Helsingborg 26 6 4 16 27 49 22 ------------------------- 15 Gefle 27 3 9 15 28 54 18 16 Falkenbergs FF 26 2 4 20 23 68 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 Malmo v Ostersunds FK (1400) Sunday, October 23 IFK Norrkoping v Falkenbergs FF (1300) Orebro v Helsingborg (1300) Haecken v Kalmar (1530) Hammarby v Elfsborg Boras (1530) Monday, October 24 Djurgarden v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1700) IFK Gothenburg v AIK Stockholm (1700)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)