Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday Friday, October 21 Gefle 1 GIF Sundsvall 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 26 19 3 4 54 22 60 ------------------------- 2 AIK Stockholm 26 15 8 3 47 23 53 3 IFK Norrkoping 26 16 5 5 52 32 53 ------------------------- 4 IFK Gothenburg 26 12 7 7 49 41 43 ------------------------- 5 Orebro 26 11 6 9 45 43 39 6 Elfsborg Boras 26 10 8 8 48 32 38 7 Kalmar 26 10 8 8 39 34 38 8 Hammarby 26 10 8 8 43 39 38 9 Haecken 26 10 7 9 48 39 37 10 Djurgarden 26 11 1 14 40 42 34 11 OEstersunds FK 26 9 6 11 32 41 33 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 26 7 9 10 29 36 30 13 GIF Sundsvall 27 7 9 11 35 44 30 ------------------------- 14 Helsingborg 26 6 4 16 27 49 22 ------------------------- 15 Gefle 27 3 9 15 28 54 18 16 Falkenbergs FF 26 2 4 20 23 68 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 Malmo v Ostersunds FK (1400) Sunday, October 23 IFK Norrkoping v Falkenbergs FF (1300) Orebro v Helsingborg (1300) Haecken v Kalmar (1530) Hammarby v Elfsborg Boras (1530) Monday, October 24 Djurgarden v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1700) IFK Gothenburg v AIK Stockholm (1700)