April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 27
IFK Gothenburg 0 Malmo 0 aband.77'
Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Falkenbergs FF 1
Ostersunds FK 2 Orebro 4
Tuesday, April 26
IFK Norrkoping 3 Hammarby 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Norrkoping 6 4 0 2 15 9 12
-------------------------
2 Orebro 6 4 0 2 13 11 12
3 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 6 3 2 1 8 6 11
-------------------------
4 GIF Sundsvall 5 3 1 1 8 5 10
-------------------------
5 Djurgarden 5 3 0 2 10 5 9
6 Malmo 5 3 0 2 8 6 9
7 IFK Gothenburg 5 2 2 1 9 7 8
8 Hammarby 6 2 2 2 12 11 8
9 AIK Stockholm 5 2 2 1 9 9 8
10 OEstersunds FK 6 2 2 2 7 9 8
11 Helsingborg 5 2 1 2 9 12 7
12 Gefle 5 1 2 2 4 5 5
13 Kalmar 5 1 1 3 7 11 4
-------------------------
14 Falkenbergs FF 6 1 1 4 5 14 4
-------------------------
15 Elfsborg Boras 5 1 0 4 8 9 3
16 Haecken 5 1 0 4 4 7 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, April 27
IFK Gothenburg v Malmo (1630) aband.77'
Thursday, April 28
Haecken v Gefle (1700)
GIF Sundsvall v Kalmar (1700)
Helsingborg v AIK Stockholm (1700)
Elfsborg Boras v Djurgarden (1700)
Sunday, May 1
Falkenbergs FF v Elfsborg Boras (1300)
Hammarby v GIF Sundsvall (1530)
Malmo v Haecken (1530)
Monday, May 2
AIK Stockholm v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1700)
Djurgarden v Ostersunds FK (1700)
Gefle v IFK Gothenburg (1700)
IFK Norrkoping v Helsingborg (1700)
Kalmar v Orebro (1700)