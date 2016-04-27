April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 27 IFK Gothenburg 0 Malmo 0 aband.77' Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Falkenbergs FF 1 Ostersunds FK 2 Orebro 4 Tuesday, April 26 IFK Norrkoping 3 Hammarby 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Norrkoping 6 4 0 2 15 9 12 ------------------------- 2 Orebro 6 4 0 2 13 11 12 3 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 6 3 2 1 8 6 11 ------------------------- 4 GIF Sundsvall 5 3 1 1 8 5 10 ------------------------- 5 Djurgarden 5 3 0 2 10 5 9 6 Malmo 5 3 0 2 8 6 9 7 IFK Gothenburg 5 2 2 1 9 7 8 8 Hammarby 6 2 2 2 12 11 8 9 AIK Stockholm 5 2 2 1 9 9 8 10 OEstersunds FK 6 2 2 2 7 9 8 11 Helsingborg 5 2 1 2 9 12 7 12 Gefle 5 1 2 2 4 5 5 13 Kalmar 5 1 1 3 7 11 4 ------------------------- 14 Falkenbergs FF 6 1 1 4 5 14 4 ------------------------- 15 Elfsborg Boras 5 1 0 4 8 9 3 16 Haecken 5 1 0 4 4 7 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, April 27 IFK Gothenburg v Malmo (1630) aband.77' Thursday, April 28 Haecken v Gefle (1700) GIF Sundsvall v Kalmar (1700) Helsingborg v AIK Stockholm (1700) Elfsborg Boras v Djurgarden (1700) Sunday, May 1 Falkenbergs FF v Elfsborg Boras (1300) Hammarby v GIF Sundsvall (1530) Malmo v Haecken (1530) Monday, May 2 AIK Stockholm v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1700) Djurgarden v Ostersunds FK (1700) Gefle v IFK Gothenburg (1700) IFK Norrkoping v Helsingborg (1700) Kalmar v Orebro (1700)