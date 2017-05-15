May 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, May 15 Djurgarden 1 IFK Gothenburg 0 Sunday, May 14 GIF Sundsvall 0 Jonkopings Sodra IF 0 Halmstad 1 Hammarby 2 IK Sirius 4 Elfsborg Boras 1 Malmo 2 Ostersunds FK 1 Saturday, May 13 AIK Stockholm 1 Orebro 0 Kalmar 0 Haecken 1 Friday, May 12 AFC Eskilstuna 1 IFK Norrkoping 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 8 6 2 0 15 6 20 ------------------------- 2 IK Sirius 8 4 2 2 14 7 14 3 Djurgarden 8 4 2 2 14 8 14 ------------------------- 4 IFK Norrkoping 8 4 2 2 12 9 14 ------------------------- 5 AIK Stockholm 8 4 2 2 7 5 14 6 Haecken 8 3 4 1 10 5 13 7 Hammarby 8 3 3 2 12 8 12 8 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 8 3 3 2 10 10 12 9 OEstersunds FK 8 3 2 3 13 12 11 10 IFK Gothenburg 8 2 4 2 9 9 10 11 Elfsborg Boras 8 2 2 4 16 17 8 12 GIF Sundsvall 8 1 5 2 5 6 8 13 Orebro 8 2 2 4 7 14 8 ------------------------- 14 Halmstad 8 1 2 5 4 11 5 ------------------------- 15 Kalmar 8 1 2 5 5 16 5 16 AFC Eskilstuna 8 0 3 5 6 16 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation