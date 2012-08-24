Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday Friday, August 24 Orebro 1 Gefle 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Elfsborg Boras 19 13 2 4 33 16 41 ------------------------- 2 Malmo 19 10 5 4 33 24 35 3 Haecken 19 10 3 6 39 23 33 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 19 9 6 4 24 18 33 ------------------------- 5 Helsingborg 19 8 7 4 30 21 31 6 IFK Norrkoping 19 8 5 6 27 32 29 7 Atvidabergs FF 19 7 6 6 37 29 27 8 Djurgarden 19 5 11 3 23 21 26 9 GIF Sundsvall 19 6 6 7 24 22 24 10 IFK Gothenburg 19 5 9 5 25 27 24 11 Mjallby AIF 19 5 8 6 22 26 23 12 Kalmar 19 6 5 8 23 31 23 13 Syrianska FC 19 6 3 10 19 29 21 ------------------------- 14 Gefle 20 4 7 9 16 27 19 ------------------------- 15 GAIS Gothenborg 19 1 8 10 16 28 11 16 Orebro 20 2 5 13 17 34 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 25 Djurgarden v Helsingborg (1400) Sunday, August 26 GAIS Gothenborg v AIK Stockholm (1300) Haecken v Elfsborg Boras (1530) Kalmar v IFK Gothenburg (1530) Monday, August 27 Malmo v GIF Sundsvall (1700) Mjallby AIF v Syrianska FC (1700) Atvidabergs FF v IFK Norrkoping (1705)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.