Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 17
Kalmar 2 Ostersunds FK 0
Friday, September 16
Jonkopings Sodra IF 0 Hammarby 1
Orebro 3 GIF Sundsvall 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 21 15 3 3 44 16 48
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 21 14 5 2 46 20 47
3 AIK Stockholm 21 11 7 3 33 21 40
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 21 10 5 6 37 30 35
-------------------------
5 Orebro 22 10 5 7 37 34 35
6 OEstersunds FK 22 9 5 8 28 33 32
7 Haecken 21 9 4 8 40 30 31
8 Elfsborg Boras 21 8 6 7 38 27 30
9 Hammarby 22 7 8 7 34 34 29
10 Kalmar 22 7 8 7 30 30 29
11 Djurgarden 21 8 1 12 29 31 25
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 22 6 7 9 25 33 25
13 GIF Sundsvall 22 6 6 10 29 39 24
-------------------------
14 Helsingborg 21 5 4 12 24 42 19
-------------------------
15 Gefle 21 3 5 13 20 44 14
16 Falkenbergs FF 21 2 3 16 21 51 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 18
AIK Stockholm v Gefle (1300)
Helsingborg v IFK Norrkoping (1300)
Elfsborg Boras v Falkenbergs FF (1300)
Djurgarden v Malmo (1530)
Monday, September 19
Haecken v IFK Gothenburg (1700)