May 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, May 16
IFK Norrkoping 2 Kalmar 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 8 6 2 0 15 6 20
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 9 5 2 2 14 9 17
3 IK Sirius 8 4 2 2 14 7 14
-------------------------
4 Djurgarden 8 4 2 2 14 8 14
-------------------------
5 AIK Stockholm 8 4 2 2 7 5 14
6 Haecken 8 3 4 1 10 5 13
7 Hammarby 8 3 3 2 12 8 12
8 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 8 3 3 2 10 10 12
9 OEstersunds FK 8 3 2 3 13 12 11
10 IFK Gothenburg 8 2 4 2 9 9 10
11 Elfsborg Boras 8 2 2 4 16 17 8
12 GIF Sundsvall 8 1 5 2 5 6 8
13 Orebro 8 2 2 4 7 14 8
-------------------------
14 Halmstad 8 1 2 5 4 11 5
-------------------------
15 Kalmar 9 1 2 6 5 18 5
16 AFC Eskilstuna 8 0 3 5 6 16 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, May 17
Haecken v Halmstad (1700)
Hammarby v Malmo (1700)
Orebro v GIF Sundsvall (1700)
Ostersunds FK v IK Sirius (1700)
Thursday, May 18
Elfsborg Boras v AFC Eskilstuna (1700)
IFK Gothenburg v AIK Stockholm (1700)
Jonkopings Sodra IF v Djurgarden (1700)
Saturday, May 20
Ostersunds FK v Kalmar (1400)
Halmstad v Orebro (1600)
Sunday, May 21
AFC Eskilstuna v Haecken (1300)
IK Sirius v Hammarby (1300)
Malmo v IFK Norrkoping (1530)
Monday, May 22
Djurgarden v AIK Stockholm (1700)
GIF Sundsvall v IFK Gothenburg (1700)
Elfsborg Boras v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1700)