May 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 16 IFK Norrkoping 2 Kalmar 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 8 6 2 0 15 6 20 ------------------------- 2 IFK Norrkoping 9 5 2 2 14 9 17 3 IK Sirius 8 4 2 2 14 7 14 ------------------------- 4 Djurgarden 8 4 2 2 14 8 14 ------------------------- 5 AIK Stockholm 8 4 2 2 7 5 14 6 Haecken 8 3 4 1 10 5 13 7 Hammarby 8 3 3 2 12 8 12 8 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 8 3 3 2 10 10 12 9 OEstersunds FK 8 3 2 3 13 12 11 10 IFK Gothenburg 8 2 4 2 9 9 10 11 Elfsborg Boras 8 2 2 4 16 17 8 12 GIF Sundsvall 8 1 5 2 5 6 8 13 Orebro 8 2 2 4 7 14 8 ------------------------- 14 Halmstad 8 1 2 5 4 11 5 ------------------------- 15 Kalmar 9 1 2 6 5 18 5 16 AFC Eskilstuna 8 0 3 5 6 16 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 17 Haecken v Halmstad (1700) Hammarby v Malmo (1700) Orebro v GIF Sundsvall (1700) Ostersunds FK v IK Sirius (1700) Thursday, May 18 Elfsborg Boras v AFC Eskilstuna (1700) IFK Gothenburg v AIK Stockholm (1700) Jonkopings Sodra IF v Djurgarden (1700) Saturday, May 20 Ostersunds FK v Kalmar (1400) Halmstad v Orebro (1600) Sunday, May 21 AFC Eskilstuna v Haecken (1300) IK Sirius v Hammarby (1300) Malmo v IFK Norrkoping (1530) Monday, May 22 Djurgarden v AIK Stockholm (1700) GIF Sundsvall v IFK Gothenburg (1700) Elfsborg Boras v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1700)