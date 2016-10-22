Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 22
Malmo 0 Ostersunds FK 3
Friday, October 21
Gefle 1 GIF Sundsvall 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 27 19 3 5 54 25 60
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 26 15 8 3 47 23 53
3 IFK Norrkoping 26 16 5 5 52 32 53
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 26 12 7 7 49 41 43
-------------------------
5 Orebro 26 11 6 9 45 43 39
6 Elfsborg Boras 26 10 8 8 48 32 38
7 Kalmar 26 10 8 8 39 34 38
8 Hammarby 26 10 8 8 43 39 38
9 Haecken 26 10 7 9 48 39 37
10 OEstersunds FK 27 10 6 11 35 41 36
11 Djurgarden 26 11 1 14 40 42 34
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 26 7 9 10 29 36 30
13 GIF Sundsvall 27 7 9 11 35 44 30
-------------------------
14 Helsingborg 26 6 4 16 27 49 22
-------------------------
15 Gefle 27 3 9 15 28 54 18
16 Falkenbergs FF 26 2 4 20 23 68 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 23
IFK Norrkoping v Falkenbergs FF (1300)
Orebro v Helsingborg (1300)
Haecken v Kalmar (1530)
Hammarby v Elfsborg Boras (1530)
Monday, October 24
Djurgarden v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1700)
IFK Gothenburg v AIK Stockholm (1700)