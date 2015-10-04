Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
AIK Stockholm 2 Malmo 1
Helsingborg 2 Elfsborg Boras 1
IFK Gothenburg 1 Halmstad 1
IFK Norrkoping 3 Haecken 1
Kalmar 0 Djurgarden 3
Saturday, October 3
GIF Sundsvall 2 Gefle 1
Orebro 2 Falkenbergs FF 1
Friday, October 2
Atvidabergs FF 0 Hammarby 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Norrkoping 27 18 6 3 53 29 60
-------------------------
2 IFK Gothenburg 27 17 7 3 46 17 58
3 AIK Stockholm 27 17 6 4 51 31 57
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 27 14 7 6 50 33 49
-------------------------
5 Malmo 27 13 9 5 50 32 48
6 Djurgarden 27 12 8 7 44 33 44
7 Haecken 27 10 6 11 35 35 36
8 Helsingborg 27 10 4 13 37 40 34
9 Hammarby 27 8 9 10 33 32 33
10 Gefle 27 9 5 13 30 44 32
11 Orebro 27 8 8 11 30 45 32
12 GIF Sundsvall 27 8 5 14 29 44 29
13 Kalmar 27 7 6 14 26 36 27
-------------------------
14 Falkenbergs FF 27 6 4 17 30 50 22
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 27 3 9 15 18 39 18
16 Atvidabergs FF 27 2 9 16 22 44 15
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation