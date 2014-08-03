Aug 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 3
Elfsborg Boras 1 Atvidabergs FF 0
Kalmar 1 Brommapojkarna 1
Saturday, August 2
Falkenbergs FF 2 Malmo 5
IFK Norrkoping 0 Haecken 0
Orebro 1 Halmstad 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 17 12 4 1 35 14 40
-------------------------
2 Haecken 17 9 4 4 33 20 31
3 AIK Stockholm 16 9 4 3 33 23 31
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 17 9 4 4 27 17 31
-------------------------
5 Kalmar 17 7 7 3 23 19 28
6 IFK Gothenburg 16 6 8 2 27 18 26
7 Djurgarden 16 5 7 4 24 19 22
8 IFK Norrkoping 17 5 5 7 20 29 20
9 Atvidabergs FF 17 5 5 7 19 28 20
10 Helsingborg 16 4 5 7 17 23 17
11 Falkenbergs FF 17 4 5 8 18 26 17
12 Halmstad 17 4 5 8 20 30 17
13 Gefle 16 3 7 6 19 20 16
-------------------------
14 Orebro 17 3 7 7 19 26 16
-------------------------
15 Mjallby AIF 16 4 3 9 17 26 15
16 Brommapojkarna 17 1 6 10 20 33 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 4
Djurgarden v Helsingborg (1700)
Gefle v Mjallby AIF (1700)
IFK Gothenburg v AIK Stockholm (1705)