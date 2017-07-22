FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 hours ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
July 22, 2017 / 3:58 PM / 12 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 22
Halmstad  2 GIF Sundsvall       2  
IK Sirius 2 Haecken             2  
Malmo     2 Jonkopings Sodra IF 0  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  16 11 4 1  29 15 37  
-------------------------
2  AIK Stockholm          15 8  4 3  15 9  28  
3  IK Sirius              16 7  6 3  26 17 27  
-------------------------
4  IFK Norrkoping         16 8  3 5  24 20 27  
-------------------------
5  OEstersunds FK         15 7  5 3  24 18 26  
6  Elfsborg Boras         15 7  4 4  31 21 25  
7  Djurgarden             15 7  3 5  27 18 24  
8  Haecken                16 6  6 4  17 12 24  
9  Hammarby               15 5  6 4  22 19 21  
10 Orebro                 15 6  3 6  19 24 21  
11 IFK Gothenburg         14 4  6 4  19 17 18  
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 16 3  6 7  15 24 15  
13 GIF Sundsvall          16 3  6 7  13 22 15  
-------------------------
14 Halmstad               16 1  6 9  12 23 9   
-------------------------
15 Kalmar                 15 2  2 11 11 28 8   
16 AFC Eskilstuna         15 1  4 10 13 30 7   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Sunday, July 23      
Djurgarden           v Ostersunds FK  (1300)  
IFK Gothenburg       v Orebro         (1530)  
Kalmar               v AFC Eskilstuna (1530)  
Monday, July 24      
Hammarby             v Elfsborg Boras (1700)

