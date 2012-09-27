Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Thursday Thursday, September 27 Haecken 2 Helsingborg 2 Malmo 1 IFK Gothenburg 2 Wednesday, September 26 AIK Stockholm 1 Elfsborg Boras 1 Atvidabergs FF 2 Djurgarden 1 GIF Sundsvall 0 Gefle 1 Mjallby AIF 1 Kalmar 0 Orebro 0 IFK Norrkoping 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Haecken 24 14 4 6 55 29 46 ------------------------- 2 Elfsborg Boras 24 14 4 6 38 23 46 3 AIK Stockholm 24 12 8 4 33 22 44 ------------------------- 4 Malmo 24 12 7 5 39 28 43 ------------------------- 5 IFK Norrkoping 24 10 7 7 33 37 37 6 Helsingborg 24 9 9 6 39 29 36 7 Djurgarden 24 7 11 6 30 32 32 8 IFK Gothenburg 24 7 11 6 32 35 32 9 Kalmar 24 9 5 10 31 35 32 10 Atvidabergs FF 24 8 7 9 42 39 31 11 Mjallby AIF 24 7 9 8 28 30 30 12 Gefle 24 7 7 10 19 29 28 13 GIF Sundsvall 24 6 8 10 27 32 26 ------------------------- 14 Syrianska FC 23 7 4 12 24 34 25 ------------------------- 15 Orebro 24 3 6 15 23 41 15 16 GAIS Gothenborg 23 1 9 13 17 35 12 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, September 28 GAIS Gothenborg v Syrianska FC (1700) Sunday, September 30 GIF Sundsvall v AIK Stockholm (1300) Helsingborg v Atvidabergs FF (1300) Gefle v Kalmar (1530) Elfsborg Boras v Orebro (1530) Monday, October 1 Djurgarden v Mjallby AIF (1700) IFK Norrkoping v GAIS Gothenborg (1700) Syrianska FC v Malmo (1700) IFK Gothenburg v Haecken (1705)