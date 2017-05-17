May 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 17
Haecken 2 Halmstad 1
Hammarby 1 Malmo 1
Orebro 0 GIF Sundsvall 2
Ostersunds FK 0 IK Sirius 0
Tuesday, May 16
IFK Norrkoping 2 Kalmar 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 9 6 3 0 16 7 21
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 9 5 2 2 14 9 17
3 Haecken 9 4 4 1 12 6 16
-------------------------
4 IK Sirius 9 4 3 2 14 7 15
-------------------------
5 Djurgarden 8 4 2 2 14 8 14
6 AIK Stockholm 8 4 2 2 7 5 14
7 Hammarby 9 3 4 2 13 9 13
8 OEstersunds FK 9 3 3 3 13 12 12
9 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 8 3 3 2 10 10 12
10 GIF Sundsvall 9 2 5 2 7 6 11
11 IFK Gothenburg 8 2 4 2 9 9 10
12 Elfsborg Boras 8 2 2 4 16 17 8
13 Orebro 9 2 2 5 7 16 8
-------------------------
14 Halmstad 9 1 2 6 5 13 5
-------------------------
15 Kalmar 9 1 2 6 5 18 5
16 AFC Eskilstuna 8 0 3 5 6 16 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, May 18
Elfsborg Boras v AFC Eskilstuna (1700)
IFK Gothenburg v AIK Stockholm (1700)
Jonkopings Sodra IF v Djurgarden (1700)
Saturday, May 20
Ostersunds FK v Kalmar (1400)
Halmstad v Orebro (1600)
Sunday, May 21
AFC Eskilstuna v Haecken (1300)
IK Sirius v Hammarby (1300)
Malmo v IFK Norrkoping (1530)
Monday, May 22
Djurgarden v AIK Stockholm (1700)
GIF Sundsvall v IFK Gothenburg (1700)
Elfsborg Boras v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1700)