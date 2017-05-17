May 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 17 Haecken 2 Halmstad 1 Hammarby 1 Malmo 1 Orebro 0 GIF Sundsvall 2 Ostersunds FK 0 IK Sirius 0 Tuesday, May 16 IFK Norrkoping 2 Kalmar 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 9 6 3 0 16 7 21 ------------------------- 2 IFK Norrkoping 9 5 2 2 14 9 17 3 Haecken 9 4 4 1 12 6 16 ------------------------- 4 IK Sirius 9 4 3 2 14 7 15 ------------------------- 5 Djurgarden 8 4 2 2 14 8 14 6 AIK Stockholm 8 4 2 2 7 5 14 7 Hammarby 9 3 4 2 13 9 13 8 OEstersunds FK 9 3 3 3 13 12 12 9 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 8 3 3 2 10 10 12 10 GIF Sundsvall 9 2 5 2 7 6 11 11 IFK Gothenburg 8 2 4 2 9 9 10 12 Elfsborg Boras 8 2 2 4 16 17 8 13 Orebro 9 2 2 5 7 16 8 ------------------------- 14 Halmstad 9 1 2 6 5 13 5 ------------------------- 15 Kalmar 9 1 2 6 5 18 5 16 AFC Eskilstuna 8 0 3 5 6 16 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, May 18 Elfsborg Boras v AFC Eskilstuna (1700) IFK Gothenburg v AIK Stockholm (1700) Jonkopings Sodra IF v Djurgarden (1700) Saturday, May 20 Ostersunds FK v Kalmar (1400) Halmstad v Orebro (1600) Sunday, May 21 AFC Eskilstuna v Haecken (1300) IK Sirius v Hammarby (1300) Malmo v IFK Norrkoping (1530) Monday, May 22 Djurgarden v AIK Stockholm (1700) GIF Sundsvall v IFK Gothenburg (1700) Elfsborg Boras v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1700)