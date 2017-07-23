UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

July 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 23 Djurgarden 3 Ostersunds FK 0 IFK Gothenburg 2 Orebro 2 Kalmar 2 AFC Eskilstuna 0 Saturday, July 22 Halmstad 2 GIF Sundsvall 2 IK Sirius 2 Haecken 2 Malmo 2 Jonkopings Sodra IF 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 16 11 4 1 29 15 37 ------------------------- 2 AIK Stockholm 15 8 4 3 15 9 28 3 Djurgarden 16 8 3 5 30 18 27 ------------------------- 4 IK Sirius 16 7 6 3 26 17 27 ------------------------- 5 IFK Norrkoping 16 8 3 5 24 20 27 6 OEstersunds FK 16 7 5 4 24 21 26 7 Elfsborg Boras 15 7 4 4 31 21 25 8 Haecken 16 6 6 4 17 12 24 9 Orebro 16 6 4 6 21 26 22 10 Hammarby 15 5 6 4 22 19 21 11 IFK Gothenburg 15 4 7 4 21 19 19 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 16 3 6 7 15 24 15 13 GIF Sundsvall 16 3 6 7 13 22 15 ------------------------- 14 Kalmar 16 3 2 11 13 28 11 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 16 1 6 9 12 23 9 16 AFC Eskilstuna 16 1 4 11 13 32 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 24 Hammarby v Elfsborg Boras (1700)