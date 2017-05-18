May 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, May 18
Elfsborg Boras 2 AFC Eskilstuna 1
IFK Gothenburg AIK Stockholm Postponed
Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Djurgarden 1
Wednesday, May 17
Haecken 2 Halmstad 1
Hammarby 1 Malmo 1
Orebro 0 GIF Sundsvall 2
Ostersunds FK 0 IK Sirius 0
Tuesday, May 16
IFK Norrkoping 2 Kalmar 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 9 6 3 0 16 7 21
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 9 5 2 2 14 9 17
3 Haecken 9 4 4 1 12 6 16
-------------------------
4 IK Sirius 9 4 3 2 14 7 15
-------------------------
5 Djurgarden 9 4 3 2 15 9 15
6 AIK Stockholm 8 4 2 2 7 5 14
7 Hammarby 9 3 4 2 13 9 13
8 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 9 3 4 2 11 11 13
9 OEstersunds FK 9 3 3 3 13 12 12
10 GIF Sundsvall 9 2 5 2 7 6 11
11 Elfsborg Boras 9 3 2 4 18 18 11
12 IFK Gothenburg 8 2 4 2 9 9 10
13 Orebro 9 2 2 5 7 16 8
-------------------------
14 Halmstad 9 1 2 6 5 13 5
-------------------------
15 Kalmar 9 1 2 6 5 18 5
16 AFC Eskilstuna 9 0 3 6 7 18 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, May 18
IFK Gothenburg v AIK Stockholm (1700) Postponed
Saturday, May 20
Ostersunds FK v Kalmar (1400)
Halmstad v Orebro (1600)
Sunday, May 21
AFC Eskilstuna v Haecken (1300)
IK Sirius v Hammarby (1300)
Malmo v IFK Norrkoping (1530)
Monday, May 22
Djurgarden v AIK Stockholm (1700)
GIF Sundsvall v IFK Gothenburg (1700)
Elfsborg Boras v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1700)