July 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 15
Kalmar 2 Elfsborg Boras 1
Orebro 1 Haecken 2
Saturday, July 14
Atvidabergs FF 2 AIK Stockholm 0
Helsingborg 1 Syrianska FC 0
IFK Gothenburg 1 Gefle 1
Mjallby AIF 1 GIF Sundsvall 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 15 10 1 4 24 14 31
-------------------------
2 Malmo 14 7 4 3 25 18 25
3 Helsingborg 15 6 7 2 18 14 25
-------------------------
4 Atvidabergs FF 15 7 3 5 32 23 24
-------------------------
5 AIK Stockholm 15 6 6 3 18 16 24
6 Haecken 15 7 2 6 32 20 23
7 IFK Norrkoping 14 7 2 5 22 27 23
8 Mjallby AIF 15 4 8 3 18 18 20
9 Kalmar 15 5 4 6 18 19 19
10 IFK Gothenburg 15 3 8 4 20 20 17
11 Djurgarden 14 3 8 3 19 19 17
12 GIF Sundsvall 15 4 5 6 18 19 17
13 Syrianska FC 15 5 2 8 15 23 17
-------------------------
14 Gefle 15 2 7 6 9 22 13
-------------------------
15 GAIS Gothenborg 14 1 7 6 11 16 10
16 Orebro 15 2 4 9 14 25 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, July 16
Djurgarden v IFK Norrkoping (1700)
Malmo v GAIS Gothenborg (1705)