a day ago
Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
#World Football
July 24, 2017 / 6:56 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday 
Monday, July 24
Hammarby       2 Elfsborg Boras      1  
Sunday, July 23
Djurgarden     3 Ostersunds FK       0  
IFK Gothenburg 2 Orebro              2  
Kalmar         2 AFC Eskilstuna      0  
Saturday, July 22
Halmstad       2 GIF Sundsvall       2  
IK Sirius      2 Haecken             2  
Malmo          2 Jonkopings Sodra IF 0  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  16 11 4 1  29 15 37  
-------------------------
2  AIK Stockholm          15 8  4 3  15 9  28  
3  Djurgarden             16 8  3 5  30 18 27  
-------------------------
4  IK Sirius              16 7  6 3  26 17 27  
-------------------------
5  IFK Norrkoping         16 8  3 5  24 20 27  
6  OEstersunds FK         16 7  5 4  24 21 26  
7  Elfsborg Boras         16 7  4 5  32 23 25  
8  Haecken                16 6  6 4  17 12 24  
9  Hammarby               16 6  6 4  24 20 24  
10 Orebro                 16 6  4 6  21 26 22  
11 IFK Gothenburg         15 4  7 4  21 19 19  
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 16 3  6 7  15 24 15  
13 GIF Sundsvall          16 3  6 7  13 22 15  
-------------------------
14 Kalmar                 16 3  2 11 13 28 11  
-------------------------
15 Halmstad               16 1  6 9  12 23 9   
16 AFC Eskilstuna         16 1  4 11 13 32 7   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation

