July 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 19
Helsingborg 3 AIK Stockholm 1
IFK Norrkoping 2 IFK Gothenburg 2
Saturday, July 18
GIF Sundsvall 0 Halmstad 0
Kalmar 4 Falkenbergs FF 0
Orebro 1 Malmo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 16 10 5 1 23 9 35
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 16 9 5 2 27 17 32
3 Elfsborg Boras 15 9 4 2 29 16 31
-------------------------
4 Djurgarden 15 8 5 2 27 15 29
-------------------------
5 Malmo 16 7 6 3 30 22 27
6 AIK Stockholm 16 7 6 3 29 21 27
7 Helsingborg 16 6 3 7 21 20 21
8 Kalmar 16 5 4 7 19 17 19
9 Haecken 15 5 4 6 15 16 19
10 Gefle 15 5 4 6 18 24 19
11 Hammarby 15 4 5 6 19 20 17
12 Halmstad 16 3 5 8 12 21 14
13 GIF Sundsvall 16 3 5 8 16 27 14
-------------------------
14 Falkenbergs FF 16 3 4 9 18 32 13
-------------------------
15 Orebro 16 2 7 7 13 27 13
16 Atvidabergs FF 15 1 4 10 15 27 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, July 20
Djurgarden v Atvidabergs FF (1700)
Haecken v Hammarby (1705)