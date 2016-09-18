Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 18 AIK Stockholm 1 Gefle 0 Djurgarden 3 Malmo 1 Helsingborg 1 IFK Norrkoping 2 Elfsborg Boras 5 Falkenbergs FF 0 Saturday, September 17 Kalmar 2 Ostersunds FK 0 Friday, September 16 Jonkopings Sodra IF 0 Hammarby 1 Orebro 3 GIF Sundsvall 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Norrkoping 22 15 5 2 48 21 50 ------------------------- 2 Malmo 22 15 3 4 45 19 48 3 AIK Stockholm 22 12 7 3 34 21 43 ------------------------- 4 IFK Gothenburg 21 10 5 6 37 30 35 ------------------------- 5 Orebro 22 10 5 7 37 34 35 6 Elfsborg Boras 22 9 6 7 43 27 33 7 OEstersunds FK 22 9 5 8 28 33 32 8 Haecken 21 9 4 8 40 30 31 9 Hammarby 22 7 8 7 34 34 29 10 Kalmar 22 7 8 7 30 30 29 11 Djurgarden 22 9 1 12 32 32 28 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 22 6 7 9 25 33 25 13 GIF Sundsvall 22 6 6 10 29 39 24 ------------------------- 14 Helsingborg 22 5 4 13 25 44 19 ------------------------- 15 Gefle 22 3 5 14 20 45 14 16 Falkenbergs FF 22 2 3 17 21 56 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 19 Haecken v IFK Gothenburg (1700)