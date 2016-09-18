Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 18
AIK Stockholm 1 Gefle 0
Djurgarden 3 Malmo 1
Helsingborg 1 IFK Norrkoping 2
Elfsborg Boras 5 Falkenbergs FF 0
Saturday, September 17
Kalmar 2 Ostersunds FK 0
Friday, September 16
Jonkopings Sodra IF 0 Hammarby 1
Orebro 3 GIF Sundsvall 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Norrkoping 22 15 5 2 48 21 50
-------------------------
2 Malmo 22 15 3 4 45 19 48
3 AIK Stockholm 22 12 7 3 34 21 43
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 21 10 5 6 37 30 35
-------------------------
5 Orebro 22 10 5 7 37 34 35
6 Elfsborg Boras 22 9 6 7 43 27 33
7 OEstersunds FK 22 9 5 8 28 33 32
8 Haecken 21 9 4 8 40 30 31
9 Hammarby 22 7 8 7 34 34 29
10 Kalmar 22 7 8 7 30 30 29
11 Djurgarden 22 9 1 12 32 32 28
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 22 6 7 9 25 33 25
13 GIF Sundsvall 22 6 6 10 29 39 24
-------------------------
14 Helsingborg 22 5 4 13 25 44 19
-------------------------
15 Gefle 22 3 5 14 20 45 14
16 Falkenbergs FF 22 2 3 17 21 56 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 19
Haecken v IFK Gothenburg (1700)