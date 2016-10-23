Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Haecken 2 Kalmar 3 Hammarby 2 Elfsborg Boras 4 IFK Norrkoping 2 Falkenbergs FF 1 Orebro 0 Helsingborg 0 Saturday, October 22 Malmo 0 Ostersunds FK 3 Friday, October 21 Gefle 1 GIF Sundsvall 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 27 19 3 5 54 25 60 ------------------------- 2 IFK Norrkoping 27 17 5 5 54 33 56 3 AIK Stockholm 26 15 8 3 47 23 53 ------------------------- 4 IFK Gothenburg 26 12 7 7 49 41 43 ------------------------- 5 Elfsborg Boras 27 11 8 8 52 34 41 6 Kalmar 27 11 8 8 42 36 41 7 Orebro 27 11 7 9 45 43 40 8 Hammarby 27 10 8 9 45 43 38 9 Haecken 27 10 7 10 50 42 37 10 OEstersunds FK 27 10 6 11 35 41 36 11 Djurgarden 26 11 1 14 40 42 34 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 26 7 9 10 29 36 30 13 GIF Sundsvall 27 7 9 11 35 44 30 ------------------------- 14 Helsingborg 27 6 5 16 27 49 23 ------------------------- 15 Gefle 27 3 9 15 28 54 18 R16 Falkenbergs FF 27 2 4 21 24 70 10 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 24 Djurgarden v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1700) IFK Gothenburg v AIK Stockholm (1700)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)