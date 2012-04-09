April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Swedish championship on Monday
IFK Gothenburg 1 IFK Norrkoping 2
Kalmar 1 AIK Stockholm 2
Sunday, April 8
Djurgarden 1 GIF Sundsvall 0
Helsingborg 2 Elfsborg Boras 1
Saturday, April 7
Haecken 5 Malmo 0
Mjallby AIF 0 Orebro 0
Friday, April 6
Ãtvidabergs FF 2 GAIS Gothenborg 1
Gefle 1 Syrianska FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atvidabergs FF 2 2 0 0 6 4 6
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
3 Haecken 2 1 1 0 5 0 4
-------------------------
4 Syrianska FC 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
-------------------------
5 AIK Stockholm 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
6 Elfsborg Boras 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
7 Kalmar 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
7 Djurgarden 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
7 Helsingborg 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
10 Gefle 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
11 Mjallby AIF 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
12 Orebro 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
13 GAIS Gothenborg 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
-------------------------
14 Malmo 2 0 1 1 0 5 1
-------------------------
15 IFK Gothenburg 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
16 GIF Sundsvall 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation