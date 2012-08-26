Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 26 Haecken 4 Elfsborg Boras 2 GAIS Gothenborg 0 AIK Stockholm 1 Kalmar 3 IFK Gothenburg 0 Saturday, August 25 Djurgarden 3 Helsingborg 1 Friday, August 24 Orebro 1 Gefle 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Elfsborg Boras 20 13 2 5 35 20 41 ------------------------- 2 Haecken 20 11 3 6 43 25 36 3 AIK Stockholm 20 10 6 4 25 18 36 ------------------------- 4 Malmo 19 10 5 4 33 24 35 ------------------------- 5 Helsingborg 20 8 7 5 31 24 31 6 Djurgarden 20 6 11 3 26 22 29 7 IFK Norrkoping 19 8 5 6 27 32 29 8 Atvidabergs FF 19 7 6 6 37 29 27 9 Kalmar 20 7 5 8 26 31 26 10 GIF Sundsvall 19 6 6 7 24 22 24 11 IFK Gothenburg 20 5 9 6 25 30 24 12 Mjallby AIF 19 5 8 6 22 26 23 13 Syrianska FC 19 6 3 10 19 29 21 ------------------------- 14 Gefle 20 4 7 9 16 27 19 ------------------------- 15 GAIS Gothenborg 20 1 8 11 16 29 11 16 Orebro 20 2 5 13 17 34 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 27 Malmo v GIF Sundsvall (1700) Mjallby AIF v Syrianska FC (1700) Atvidabergs FF v IFK Norrkoping (1705)