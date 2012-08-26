Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 26
Haecken 4 Elfsborg Boras 2
GAIS Gothenborg 0 AIK Stockholm 1
Kalmar 3 IFK Gothenburg 0
Saturday, August 25
Djurgarden 3 Helsingborg 1
Friday, August 24
Orebro 1 Gefle 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 20 13 2 5 35 20 41
-------------------------
2 Haecken 20 11 3 6 43 25 36
3 AIK Stockholm 20 10 6 4 25 18 36
-------------------------
4 Malmo 19 10 5 4 33 24 35
-------------------------
5 Helsingborg 20 8 7 5 31 24 31
6 Djurgarden 20 6 11 3 26 22 29
7 IFK Norrkoping 19 8 5 6 27 32 29
8 Atvidabergs FF 19 7 6 6 37 29 27
9 Kalmar 20 7 5 8 26 31 26
10 GIF Sundsvall 19 6 6 7 24 22 24
11 IFK Gothenburg 20 5 9 6 25 30 24
12 Mjallby AIF 19 5 8 6 22 26 23
13 Syrianska FC 19 6 3 10 19 29 21
-------------------------
14 Gefle 20 4 7 9 16 27 19
-------------------------
15 GAIS Gothenborg 20 1 8 11 16 29 11
16 Orebro 20 2 5 13 17 34 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 27
Malmo v GIF Sundsvall (1700)
Mjallby AIF v Syrianska FC (1700)
Atvidabergs FF v IFK Norrkoping (1705)