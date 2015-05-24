May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 24
Atvidabergs FF 1 Elfsborg Boras 2
Halmstad 1 IFK Gothenburg 2
Kalmar 2 Malmo 1
Orebro 1 Gefle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 10 8 1 1 17 5 25
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 10 7 2 1 19 10 23
3 Djurgarden 9 6 1 2 20 11 19
-------------------------
4 Malmo 10 5 3 2 20 14 18
-------------------------
5 IFK Norrkoping 9 5 2 2 16 12 17
6 AIK Stockholm 9 4 3 2 15 11 15
7 Haecken 9 4 2 3 11 8 14
8 Gefle 10 4 2 4 12 15 14
9 Kalmar 10 4 1 5 11 11 13
10 Helsingborg 9 3 2 4 11 12 11
11 Hammarby 9 3 2 4 11 13 11
12 GIF Sundsvall 9 3 1 5 11 17 10
13 Falkenbergs FF 9 2 2 5 10 16 8
-------------------------
14 Orebro 10 2 2 6 7 19 8
-------------------------
15 Atvidabergs FF 10 1 1 8 13 19 4
16 Halmstad 10 1 1 8 7 18 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 25
Haecken v Falkenbergs FF (1700)
GIF Sundsvall v IFK Norrkoping (1700)
Helsingborg v Hammarby (1700)
Djurgarden v AIK Stockholm (1705)