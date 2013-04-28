April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 28
AIK Stockholm 3 Halmstad 3
Mjallby AIF 4 Brommapojkarna 2
Osters IF 1 Elfsborg Boras 3
Saturday, April 27
Djurgarden 0 Syrianska FC 1
Helsingborg 5 Gefle 1
Kalmar 0 Atvidabergs FF 0
Friday, April 26
IFK Norrkoping 4 Haecken 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 6 4 2 0 10 2 14
-------------------------
2 Malmo 6 4 2 0 9 3 14
3 Helsingborg 6 4 1 1 16 5 13
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 6 2 4 0 9 5 10
-------------------------
5 Kalmar 6 2 3 1 6 3 9
6 Mjallby AIF 5 3 0 2 8 7 9
7 IFK Norrkoping 6 3 0 3 10 12 9
8 OEsters IF 6 2 2 2 7 8 8
9 Haecken 6 2 1 3 8 9 7
10 Syrianska FC 6 2 1 3 4 7 7
11 AIK Stockholm 6 1 3 2 7 8 6
12 Gefle 6 2 0 4 6 10 6
13 Atvidabergs FF 6 1 2 3 3 6 5
-------------------------
14 Brommapojkarna 6 1 2 3 6 11 5
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 6 0 4 2 6 9 4
16 Djurgarden 5 0 1 4 1 11 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation