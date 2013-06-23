June 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, June 23
Atvidabergs FF 1 Syrianska FC 0
Halmstad 0 Haecken 2
Kalmar 1 Helsingborg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Helsingborg 12 8 3 1 29 8 27
-------------------------
2 IFK Gothenburg 13 7 4 2 17 9 25
3 Elfsborg Boras 12 6 5 1 21 9 23
-------------------------
4 Malmo 12 6 5 1 21 13 23
-------------------------
5 Kalmar 14 5 6 3 17 12 21
6 Atvidabergs FF 13 6 2 5 16 12 20
7 Mjallby AIF 12 6 1 5 23 18 19
8 Haecken 13 5 2 6 16 19 17
9 AIK Stockholm 11 4 4 3 16 14 16
10 IFK Norrkoping 13 4 3 6 18 22 15
11 OEsters IF 12 3 3 6 12 16 12
12 Gefle 13 2 6 5 13 20 12
13 Djurgarden 12 3 3 6 8 22 12
-------------------------
14 Brommapojkarna 12 2 4 6 13 24 10
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 13 1 6 6 10 20 9
16 Syrianska FC 13 2 3 8 10 22 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, June 24
AIK Stockholm v Brommapojkarna (1700)
Gefle v Djurgarden (1700)
IFK Gothenburg v Mjallby AIF (1700)
Osters IF v IFK Norrkoping (1700)
Malmo v Elfsborg Boras (1705)