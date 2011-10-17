- Oct 17 Swedish championship
results and standings on Monday.
GAIS Gothenborg 1 IFK Gothenburg 0
Gefle 2 Helsingborg 0
Halmstad 1 Djurgarden 3
Malmo 1 Syrianska FC 0
Sunday, October 16
AIK Stockholm 2 Haecken 1
IFK Norrkoping 2 Elfsborg Boras 1
Trelleborg 1 Mjallby AIF 2
Saturday, October 15
Kalmar 4 Orebro 1
Malmo 1 Djurgarden 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Helsingborg 29 18 8 3 54 26 62
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 29 18 3 8 45 26 57
3 Elfsborg Boras 29 17 3 9 49 32 54
-------------------------
4 Malmo 29 14 9 6 35 29 51
-------------------------
5 Haecken 29 14 7 8 51 30 49
6 GAIS Gothenborg 29 15 3 11 45 34 48
7 IFK Gothenburg 29 12 6 11 39 34 42
8 Kalmar 29 12 5 12 37 33 41
9 Gefle 29 10 10 9 30 38 40
10 Mjallby AIF 29 11 4 14 31 39 37
11 Orebro 29 11 3 15 35 43 36
12 Djurgarden 29 10 5 14 35 39 35
13 IFK Norrkoping 29 9 7 13 32 46 34
-------------------------
14 Syrianska FC 29 8 4 17 27 42 28
-------------------------
15 Trelleborg 29 7 4 18 39 61 25
R16 Halmstad 29 3 5 21 24 56 14
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation