July 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, July 20 Haecken 3 Hammarby 3 Djurgarden 0 Atvidabergs FF 0 Sunday, July 19 Helsingborg 3 AIK Stockholm 1 IFK Norrkoping 2 IFK Gothenburg 2 Saturday, July 18 GIF Sundsvall 0 Halmstad 0 Kalmar 4 Falkenbergs FF 0 Orebro 1 Malmo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Gothenburg 16 10 5 1 23 9 35 ------------------------- 2 IFK Norrkoping 16 9 5 2 27 17 32 3 Elfsborg Boras 15 9 4 2 29 16 31 ------------------------- 4 Djurgarden 16 8 6 2 27 15 30 ------------------------- 5 Malmo 16 7 6 3 30 22 27 6 AIK Stockholm 16 7 6 3 29 21 27 7 Helsingborg 16 6 3 7 21 20 21 8 Haecken 16 5 5 6 18 19 20 9 Kalmar 16 5 4 7 19 17 19 10 Gefle 15 5 4 6 18 24 19 11 Hammarby 16 4 6 6 22 23 18 12 Halmstad 16 3 5 8 12 21 14 13 GIF Sundsvall 16 3 5 8 16 27 14 ------------------------- 14 Falkenbergs FF 16 3 4 9 18 32 13 ------------------------- 15 Orebro 16 2 7 7 13 27 13 16 Atvidabergs FF 16 1 5 10 15 27 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation